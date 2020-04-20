America Ferrera's husband surprised her with a virtual birthday party over the weekend.

The 'Superstore' actress turned 36 on Saturday (18.04.20) and was delighted when her ''sneaky'' spouse Ryan Piers Williams arranged a video call with all her loved ones, leading to one of her most ''memorable'' celebrations ever.

Sharing pictures from the celebration on Instagram, she wrote: ''My sneaky and dear husband @ryanpierswilliams surprised me with a zoom birthday party yesterday!

''I have to be honest, I've seen a million of these posted and thought 'how could that be fun?' But as you can see from these pictures, I was completely overwhelmed with joy & love! (sic)''

America - who is pregnant with her second child, a sibling for 22-month-old Sebastian - had ''no idea'' how much she'd been missing her friends and family until she saw them all on screen together.

She added: ''I had no idea how much I wanted to be with my community and to see the faces I love so much! @ryanpierswilliams you turned my quarantine birthday into one of the most joyous and memorable! You filled me with love and cake and ended it with a virtual dance party!! You are the best.(sic)''

Last week, the former 'Ugly Betty' star sent a message of support to fellow pregnant women who are currently isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote: ''As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now.

''And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances.

''Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power. Hang in there pregnant mamas!