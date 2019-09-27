Artist:
Song title: What Could Be as Lonely as Love
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

There's plenty of people who can relate to this guy stumbling drunkenly through the streets after a night out in the video for Amber Run's song 'What Could Be as Lonely as Love'. The song appears on their newly released third studio album 'Philophobia' out now on Easy Life Records.

