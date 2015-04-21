When 18.04.2015
The cast of music drama 'When I Live My Life Over Again' were snapped on the red carpet at the film's screening at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Among them were Ann Magnuson, Christopher Walken, Oliver Platt and of course Amber Heard who looked simply stunning in a sparkling bronze dress which even Ann couldn't help but step in and get a picture on her phone. The actors were also joined by the movie's director and writer Robert Edwards, whose last movie was 2006's 'Land of the Blind'.
