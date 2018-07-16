The sequel to the catchy, upbeat and, if not critically-acclaimed then definitely publically loved Mamma Mia! is finally hitting screens later this week after a decade in the making. But one person who wasn’t so keen on the second film was leading lady, Amanda Seyfried’s boyfriend - when the actress revealed she would filming scenes with her ex.

Amanda's husband, Thomas, had concerns about her getting back on set with her ex

Amanda - who plays Sophie both in the first outing and the much-anticipated sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - met her ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper on the set of Mamma Mia! in 2008.

The pair dated for three years following the movie’s release and have reunited along with all the original cast for the exciting sequel - something Amanda’s husband, Tom Sadoski, 42, ‘had issues’ with.

The 32-year-old star explained she felt it was a natural form of jealousy and was even pleased he had some reaction rather than no reaction.

Speaking to The Mirror while promoting the on-screen new musical, Amanda said: "I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago.

"I think it’s always like, 'I’m so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too’.

"I’d guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he’s in love with me. And it’s just not the case. It’s sweet. I’d rather he be jealous than completely fine with it."

Amanda and Tom now share a 16-month-old daughter but Dominic split up from his long-term partner Ruth Negga in April.

Mamma Mia! was a major cinematic hit in 2008, grossing more than £460million. While all of the past cast have reunited for the sequel, there are some new faces attached to the latest movie, most notably singing icon Cher who plays Sophie’s grandmother and Meryl Streep’s mother.