Tom Fletcher has joked that he and his wife Giovanna Fletcher don't get to sleep during lockdown.

The McBusted singer and Giovanna are so busy juggling writing a book together as well as caring for their three sons - Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and 19-month-old Max - who are all at home all the time due to the coronavirus outbreak that the only way they can get everything done is to sacrifice the hours they get to slumber.

Speaking on the Heart Breakfast show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Tom said: ''If we actually think about the logistics of writing a book with each other, with two authors and three kids, it's not actually possible.

''I don't actually know how it gets done but somehow we just juggle everything and we just don't sleep anymore, that's what it is.''

The 34-year-old musician is also a children's author and and co-wrote 'The Dinosaur that Pooped...' books with his McFly bandmate Dougie Poynter, and he and Giovanna, 35, have created the 'Eve of Man' series.

Despite having very little free time during isolation, Tom still realises the importance of putting aside at least ''ten minutes a day'' so he and Giovanna can ''chill and talk'' and just be a couple.

He shared: ''We're with the kids all day, put the kids to bed and then you know we write our books and do our work so we always try and have a cut-off point where work is finished and just sit on the sofa and have a glass of wine and watch a bit of TV. Just finding that time just to have ten minutes to just chill and talk.''

Tom also spilled that there has been some discussions to turn the 'Eve of Man' stories into a TV series of a movie.

He said: ''Yeah there's been some chat about that, some discussions. Who knows. I'd love to, we see it in a very visual way when we write it so I feel like, of all the books we write, this one could definitely lend itself to like a series or film.''