The year ahead is already looking a lot more exciting, with reports that Amanda Bynes is ready to make her return to acting.

Amanda hasn’t acted since 2010 film ‘Easy A’ and after a rough few years the 31-year-old is now three years sober and looking to return to her first love.

Amanda Bynes pictured in 2015

Speaking to Page Six, Amanda’s lawyer revealed: “Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year.

“In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

Amanda currently attends the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, and previously expressed an interest in starting her own fashion line.

Back in April, Page Six reported that producers were “trying to reach” Amanda for a revamped version of her hit Nickelodeon sketch show ‘The Amanda Show’, which ran from 1999 until 2002.

In July Amanda gave her first interview in four years to Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison. In the sit-down Amanda admitted she missed acting.

“I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said.

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of in the future.”

We can only hope to see Amanda back on our screens as soon as possible!