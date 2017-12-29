The former child actor has been staying out of the spotlight for the past few years.
The year ahead is already looking a lot more exciting, with reports that Amanda Bynes is ready to make her return to acting.
Amanda hasn’t acted since 2010 film ‘Easy A’ and after a rough few years the 31-year-old is now three years sober and looking to return to her first love.
Amanda Bynes pictured in 2015
Speaking to Page Six, Amanda’s lawyer revealed: “Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year.
“In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”
More: Amanda Bynes Is Back On Twitter
Amanda currently attends the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, and previously expressed an interest in starting her own fashion line.
Back in April, Page Six reported that producers were “trying to reach” Amanda for a revamped version of her hit Nickelodeon sketch show ‘The Amanda Show’, which ran from 1999 until 2002.
In July Amanda gave her first interview in four years to Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison. In the sit-down Amanda admitted she missed acting.
“I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said.
“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of in the future.”
We can only hope to see Amanda back on our screens as soon as possible!
Smarter than your average teen comedy, this snappy movie knows how to keeps us laughing....
As Hairspray opens, director Adam Shankman's camera parts the clouds and peers down from the...
Sixteen years after the release of the original film, New Line Cinema is bringing a...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
What is it about fancy prep schools that makes them the de facto setting for...
The 1995 release of Pixar's Toy Story forever altered the world of animated cinema. In...
Bullies suck!As a youngster I faced my fair share of bullies, and like the lead...
Don't be fooled by the title. Despite being named after a Christina Aguilera song,...
With its expensive but largely characterless voice castand an off-the-shelf follow-your-dreams plot retooled for a...
Knowing full well that the audience for "What a Girl Wants" would consist almost entirely...