'Fear The Walking Dead' has already fully established itself as a unique show in its own right, despite being the sister show to hugely successful AMC series 'The Walking Dead'. Proving that two different series can exist in the same universe and provide their own compelling storylines, fans of 'Fear' have driven network AMC to renew the series for a fourth season.

Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Alicia Clark in the series

The announcement came this week that 'Fear' would be returning for another batch of new episodes following its upcoming third season, which kicks off in June.

Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will be taking over as co-showrunners on the zombie apocalyptic drama series, taking over from Dave Erickson who's held the reins for the first three seasons.

The pair said in a joint statement: "We are thrilled to be joining 'Fear The Walking Dead' and couldn't be more excited to work alongside the wonderful team at AMC on this show. We love this universe and are truly honoured to have the chance to contribute to it."

Mercedes Mason as Ofelia in 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 3

President of Original Programming and Development for AMC and SundanceTV, Joel Stillerman added that the network are "very excited" to continue the 'Fear' journey, calling the team of Chambliss and Goldberg alongside showrunner-turned-executive producer Scott Gimple a "talented" one.

Despite the news, 'Fear The Walking Dead' did see a huge decline in ratings during season 2, averaging just a 1.83 rating in the viewers according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. This meant the figures were down 52% in the demographic and 45% in viewers from the first season.

Though that sounds like terrible news, the series is still the second highest-rated original scripted show for AMC, only behind original 'The Walking Dead'.

'Fear The Walking Dead' returns to AMC in the US in June and AMC UK on BT TV in the UK later this year.