A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'. Released in September, it's the fifth single from their third album 'Relaxer' and is based on the 1939 novel 'How Green Was My Valley' by Richard Llewellyn.
Directed by Isaiah Seret, the video is a short film set within a coal mining community in South Wales in the early 1900s. It's a community bound by their own laws which force a young woman to become pregnant by a man other than their husband. It seems they believe that this action could prevent an oncoming disaster, but lo and behold, an unknown destruction is their fate and the young boy ends up in a boarding school where violence is the only game they play.
The video stars Sophie Cookson and Morgan Watkins, both of whom starred in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle', while the story is loosely based on Llewellyn's National Book Award winning folk novel which was once falsely claimed to be autobiographical. Further inspiration also came from photographer Bruce Davidson and Andrei Tarkovsky's 1986 film 'The Sacrifice'.
'Pleader' is from the album 'Relaxer', the follow-up to 2014's UK number one 'This Is All Yours', which has been produced by Charlie Andrew and was released in June 2017 through Infectious and Atlantic Records. Previous singles included '3WW', 'In Cold Blood', 'Adeline' and 'Deadcrush'.
Alt-J are currently on their world tour, hitting Australia and New Zealand in December and returning to Europe in the New Year.
