All Saints have released their version of The Police classic 'Message in a Bottle' with Sting.

The 'Pure Shores' hitmakers - comprised of Shaznay Lewis, Melanie Blatt and Nicole and Natalie Appleton - put their own spin on the 1979 hit with the rock band's frontman, who penned the track for Police's LP 'Regatta de Blanc'.

All Saints previously performed the song on BBC Children in Need Rocks 2018, and they continued to include it in their live sets.

The track's release marks the group's first since their 2018 album 'Testament', and it's Sting's first since last year's 'My Songs'.

The new rendition is produced Future Cut - the duo comprised of Tunde Babalola and Darren Lewis - who are known for their work with Rihanna, M.I.A. and Shakira.

All Saints said: ''We were in the studio working on a new arrangement of the song for a radio session and we decided to record what we had come up with.

''We were delighted when Sting heard our original demo and offered to add his vocals to the track.''

'Testament' featured the bold comeback track 'One Strike', which documents an emotional phone call between Nicole and her bandmate Shaznay about the end of her marriage to Liam Gallagher.

Nicole has 18-year-old son Gene with the ex-Oasis frontman - who she split from in August 2013, after she discovered he had fathered love child Gemma, seven, with American journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Speaking about the record, Shaznay said at the time: ''This album feels exactly where we should be - and want to be - right now creatively.

''We worked extremely hard to make sure every sound on this album was exactly right, alongside my right-hand man K-Gee - and the girls made sure we kept this album heading in the direction that felt right for us as a band.

''I really enjoyed writing this album with some very talented producers including Karl 'K-Gee' Gordon, Fred Ball, Hutch, and a brilliant young producer George Moore who's new to our team who brought a whole new flavour to the record.

''A highlight was reuniting with the king of beautiful interesting sounds, William Orbit, which was just amazing.''

Whilst Nicole added: ''Making this album has been an incredible experience.

''I've had the best journey and, as always, endless fun and laughter with my girls! Every song on the album means something to me that's why I love it so much! I'm so super proud of it.''

'Message in a Bottle' is out now on all major streaming services.