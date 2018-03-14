Alison Krauss, Elvis Costello, Sturgill Simpson and others are set to join Willie Nelson on his third travelling Outlaw Music Festival this summer, performing across the US in nine different cities and seven different states. Tickets are set to go on sale this weekend.

It's set to be another exciting year for the Willie Nelson and Blackbird Presents Outlaw Music Festival presented by Southern Comfort. Now in its third edition, the show will bring over a dozen folk and country artists across country for a nine-date tour, kicking off in North Carolina.

Willie Nelson & Family will be accompanied by Sturgill Simpson, Delta Rae and Alison Krauss - who released her first US Country chart topper 'Windy City' last year - at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh on May 25th 2018, before heading on to Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion with Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Brandi Carlile and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Over the next few dates, he'll be joined by the likes of The Head and the Heart, Delta Rae, JD McPherson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Ryan Bingham, Particle Kid, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, The Wild Feathers and his own son Lukas Nelson with his band the Promise of the Real.

Following the North Carolina shows, they'll hit Bristow, Virginia; Cincinnati, Ohio; Noblesville, Indiana; Detroit, Michigan; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Dallas and The Woodlands, Texas.

Outlaw Music Festival had it's inaugural event in 2016; a one-day event in September at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Among the artists who played on that date were Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Lee Ann Womack and Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Willie Nelson - who celebrates his 85th birthday next month - is also busy with the annual 4th of July Picnic in Austin this summer, which will feature several acts from this year's Outlaw tour.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on March 16th 2018. More acts are yet to be announced.

Tour Dates and Line-Up:

May 25 - Raleigh @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Alison Krauss

Delta Rae

More TBA

May 26 - Charlotte @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Brandi Carlile

Old Crow Medicine Show

More TBA

May 27 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

More TBA

June 22 - Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

More TBA

June 23 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

JD McPherson

More TBA

June 24 - Detroit @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

More TBA

June 29 - Little Rock @ Verizon Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

More TBA

June 30 - Dallas @ Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Ryan Bingham

The Head and the Heart

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

More TBA

July 1 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

More TBA