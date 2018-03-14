He brings the festival across the States in the third ever event.
Alison Krauss, Elvis Costello, Sturgill Simpson and others are set to join Willie Nelson on his third travelling Outlaw Music Festival this summer, performing across the US in nine different cities and seven different states. Tickets are set to go on sale this weekend.
Alison Krauss at the Grammy Awards
It's set to be another exciting year for the Willie Nelson and Blackbird Presents Outlaw Music Festival presented by Southern Comfort. Now in its third edition, the show will bring over a dozen folk and country artists across country for a nine-date tour, kicking off in North Carolina.
Willie Nelson & Family will be accompanied by Sturgill Simpson, Delta Rae and Alison Krauss - who released her first US Country chart topper 'Windy City' last year - at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh on May 25th 2018, before heading on to Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion with Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Brandi Carlile and Old Crow Medicine Show.
Over the next few dates, he'll be joined by the likes of The Head and the Heart, Delta Rae, JD McPherson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Ryan Bingham, Particle Kid, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, The Wild Feathers and his own son Lukas Nelson with his band the Promise of the Real.
Following the North Carolina shows, they'll hit Bristow, Virginia; Cincinnati, Ohio; Noblesville, Indiana; Detroit, Michigan; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Dallas and The Woodlands, Texas.
Outlaw Music Festival had it's inaugural event in 2016; a one-day event in September at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Among the artists who played on that date were Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Lee Ann Womack and Cabinet.
Meanwhile, Willie Nelson - who celebrates his 85th birthday next month - is also busy with the annual 4th of July Picnic in Austin this summer, which will feature several acts from this year's Outlaw tour.
More: Willie Nelson recovering from altitute sickness
Tickets for the festival will go on sale on March 16th 2018. More acts are yet to be announced.
Tour Dates and Line-Up:
May 25 - Raleigh @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Alison Krauss
Delta Rae
More TBA
May 26 - Charlotte @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Brandi Carlile
Old Crow Medicine Show
More TBA
May 27 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
More TBA
June 22 - Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
More TBA
June 23 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
JD McPherson
More TBA
June 24 - Detroit @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
More TBA
June 29 - Little Rock @ Verizon Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
More TBA
June 30 - Dallas @ Starplex Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Ryan Bingham
The Head and the Heart
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
More TBA
July 1 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
More TBA