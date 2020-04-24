Alison Goldfrapp has launched the 'It's A Strange Day' campaign to raise money for the World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The Goldfrapp singer designed a range of merchandise - which includes a tote bag, postcards and more - for the band's sold-out 2020 'Felt Mountain: The 20th Year Tour', which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the artist and Mercury Prize-nominated songwriter has now agreed to donate the profits of the items to the WHO in their fight against the deadly respiratory disease.

The 'Ooh La La' hitmaker admitted it was ''heartbreaking'' to have to stop the rehearsals for their tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2000 debut album, 'Felt Mountain', which was due to begin on March 25 in Manchester, and will now take place in 2021.

She said: ''We had all been enjoying rehearsals for the tour so much, and it was heartbreaking to have to stop.

''We're lucky though, because each date was rescheduled for next year so we have that to look forward to and work towards.

''But for many we know plans and dreams have been lost without an obvious way back.

''So now is the time for us to join together, recognising people in all walks of life are suffering.

''The World Health Organization has combined forces with UNICEF to help treat victims, support frontline workers, limit spread of the virus, and develop vaccines working all around the world. In our own way we hope to help a little bit with those key efforts.''

The campaign includes new images created during lockdown of Alison at home in her wellington boots and one of her posing next to a giant polar bear.

Head to www.goldfrapp.com/its-a-strange-day to check out the pieces, which start from £15 or to donate to the WHO.