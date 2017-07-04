The series has made some big waves following its debut on Netflix earlier this year.
Set in the mid 1980s, Netflix original series 'GLOW' has already, without a doubt become one of the most talked-about and exciting new shows of the year. Following a group of hugely different women who were all struggling to pick up significant roles, they each find their place in a new wrestling show, called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, or 'GLOW' for short.
Alison Brie stars as Ruth Wilder in Netflix original series 'GLOW'
Though it's absolutely an ensemble show, it's hard to deny Alison Brie leads the series in her role as the sometimes-endearing, sometimes-irritating Ruth Wilder. Whilst a huge chunk of her time on the show is massively enjoyable to watch, with humour laced throughout it, there is a massively personal story arc for Ruth running deep.
Having slept with her best friend's husband and being caught by the friend, with their relationship tarnished forever, she later discovers that she has fallen pregnant and quickly comes to the decision to have an abortion.
"It made so much sense to me when I read the script," Brie said in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. "I responded to it immediately. That's how I would react if I were Ruth, and I didn't question it at all."
The actress enjoyed getting to grips with her wrestling character
She adds: "It's really important, especially right now, to highlight that women should be able to make that choice and that it doesn't have to be the end of the world.
"What I especially love about that episode is that it's a very easy choice for Ruth to make, whether or not the emotional repercussions will continue throughout her life. They might or they might not. This is a show about women's bodies and about them taking control of their own bodies, and that's highlighted beautifully in that episode."
The scene is one played out for Ruth alongside the director who usually uses her as a verbal punching bag; Sam Sylvia, played by Marc Maron. He comments that the episode is "emotionally heavy", but pointed to it being the turning point for the "relationship between the two of them."
"We could both feel the weight of it," he explained, "just from my character showing up for her like that. That definitely sealed the deal."
The way in which the storyline is handled and neatly wrapped up - at least for now - is a brilliant way to showcase it. There are those that say abortion should not be normalised on television, but the majority of those who will enjoy 'GLOW' will be fully behind the scenes, confident in the fact that women should be able to make whatever decisions they wish when it comes to their own bodies.
In the current political climate, the scenes couldn't have come at a more important time. If and when 'GLOW' gets a second season, we'd love to see more sometimes-taboo topics such as this tackled in such a brilliant manner.
More: Netflix Original Comedy 'GLOW' Creators Discuss Series' First Season
'GLOW' season 1 is available now in full on Netflix.
Daniel "Nardo", Jason and Evan are three best friends with a bromance that is unbreakable...
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...
This is the kind of American independent comedy-drama that restores our faith in the cinema,...
Emmet is just a regular little Lego guy with an average and uneventful life. However,...
Joe Toy is struggling under the weight of his over-bearing single father Frank; his rules,...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
The Five Year EngagementTom and Violet met at a New Year's Eve Party and were...