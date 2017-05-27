New Netflix original series 'Glow' is one of this year's most highly-anticipated shows, with creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch ('Nurse Jackie') on board, alongside 'Orange is the New Black' creator Jenji Kohan, who's serving as executive producer. Alison Brie takes the lead role as Ruth Wilder; an actress pushed to the edge and ready to take on a new challenge. When that comes in the form of sports entertainment wrestling, she jumps at the opportunity to prove herself.

Alison Brie stars as Ruth Wilder in the new Netflix original series

Starring alongside the likes of Betty Gilpin and Ellen Wong, the show follows the fictional origin story of a real life wrestling league known as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Marc Maron plays the washed-up director at the helm, with Gilpin stepping into the shoes of Ruth's former best friend Debby who discovers Ruth has slept with her husband.

Despite Brie at the front of the series, things could have been very different with the show's premiere.

"They didn't even want to bring me in," the actress told EW about the powers working behind-the-scenes on 'Glow'. "I don't think they thought I was gritty enough. I fought for this one."

She added of the new role: "I've honestly never felt cooler or more powerful. I'm now capable of things I never even knew. I can do, like 10 pull-ups in a row. I was challenging our crew to competitions on set like an a-hole."

It's certainly fair to say that this role is hugely different to anything Brie has done in the past, but she's no stranger to comedy, enjoying a variety of voice roles in 'BoJack Horseman' - also on Netflix - and starring in a selection of flicks such as 'How to Be Single' and 'Sleeping With Other People'.

'Glow' hits Netflix on June 23 in all territories where the streaming service is available.