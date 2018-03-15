She was a young child at the time with big ambitions.
In case you ever wondered what Alicia Vikander was like growing up, she was pretty much just as ambitious as she is now. She opened up about a lip sync battle she won when she was a kid on a popular Swedish television show during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' to promote her new film 'Tomb Raider'.
Alicia Vikander at the premiere of 'Tomb Raider'
The 29-year-old confessed that she liked dancing and singing when she was a child, and even had a short-lived ambition to be a florist at one point. The start of her performing career came with an appearance on a children's show called 'Småstjärnorna' ('The Little Stars'), and someone managaed to retrieve that moment around the time she won her Academy Award for 'The Danish Girl'.
'Two years ago, I think it was during the Oscars, back home in Sweden people tried to go back and find clips online or something', she said. 'Somebody had dug out this very famous children's show that existed for like 10 years when I was growing up. It was a talent show and I was on it.'
In case you were wondering what 8-year-old Alicia Vikander chose to lip sync along to on her big debut, it was a poweful number entitled 'Du Måste Finnas' by Helen Sjöholm, who happens to be a musical theatre performer.
'All the other kids had Tina Turner, cool rock stars and Michael Jackson and I had this Swedish ballad', she mused. 'But it was very dramatic.'
Jimmy asked if she won and she replied coyly, 'Yes, I did actually'. The show was essentially Sweden's answer to 'Stars in Their Eyes', and on the show Alicia told presenters that she was going to be an actress when she grew up.
More: Watch the trailer for 'Tomb Raider'
It came as a surprise to them as they thought her ambition was singing. And now Alicia confesses that was equally surprised to hear herself say that because she didn't even really know she wanted to be an actress at that time. Needless to say, those dreams were reached pretty soon when she began a career in musical theatre.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...