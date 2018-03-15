In case you ever wondered what Alicia Vikander was like growing up, she was pretty much just as ambitious as she is now. She opened up about a lip sync battle she won when she was a kid on a popular Swedish television show during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' to promote her new film 'Tomb Raider'.

Alicia Vikander at the premiere of 'Tomb Raider'

The 29-year-old confessed that she liked dancing and singing when she was a child, and even had a short-lived ambition to be a florist at one point. The start of her performing career came with an appearance on a children's show called 'Småstjärnorna' ('The Little Stars'), and someone managaed to retrieve that moment around the time she won her Academy Award for 'The Danish Girl'.

'Two years ago, I think it was during the Oscars, back home in Sweden people tried to go back and find clips online or something', she said. 'Somebody had dug out this very famous children's show that existed for like 10 years when I was growing up. It was a talent show and I was on it.'

In case you were wondering what 8-year-old Alicia Vikander chose to lip sync along to on her big debut, it was a poweful number entitled 'Du Måste Finnas' by Helen Sjöholm, who happens to be a musical theatre performer.

'All the other kids had Tina Turner, cool rock stars and Michael Jackson and I had this Swedish ballad', she mused. 'But it was very dramatic.'

Jimmy asked if she won and she replied coyly, 'Yes, I did actually'. The show was essentially Sweden's answer to 'Stars in Their Eyes', and on the show Alicia told presenters that she was going to be an actress when she grew up.

It came as a surprise to them as they thought her ambition was singing. And now Alicia confesses that was equally surprised to hear herself say that because she didn't even really know she wanted to be an actress at that time. Needless to say, those dreams were reached pretty soon when she began a career in musical theatre.