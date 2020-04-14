Alicia Silverstone's eight-year-old son has become obsessed with kissing her since watching 'Clueless'.

The 43-year-old actress starred as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 comedy hit, and she's revealed that Bear has been inspired by one particular scene from the movie.

She shared: ''He'll bring little things [about the movie] up.

''One night we were laying in bed and he wrote 'Clueless Part 2' and what/where Cher would be. It was unbelievable what he thought. She was an alcoholic but he didn't say those words.

''He was like, 'She drinks a lot and maybe she's a make-up artist? Like a professional makeup artist.'

''The way his mind was going about it was really killing me. The biggest thing he took away from the movie when he saw it was the kiss.

''He hadn't really seen a kiss like that, so from then on, he's been trying to kiss me like that like 'Mmmmmmm', - grabbing me and trying to get his tongue in there. I was like, 'Oh no, this is why we don't show [him the movie!]'''

Alicia also admitted that, at the time, she wasn't aware of how the movie would change her life.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't think I was thinking about anything in the future when I was 18-years-old.

''I had no idea. I just knew it was an exciting part and that [director] Amy Heckerling was such a good filmmaker. I was really excited to take that on.''

Asked whether she'd like to star in another 'Clueless' movie, Alicia explained: ''I don't think Amy Heckerling's down for that.

''It's not in my hands. I think what's really hard about 'Clueless' to re-do it is that Cher learns how to become a whole human.

''Where do you pick her up? Do you pick her up from the evolved self or do you pick up from she's relapsed and now she's back to her old ways? I don't know where you go.''