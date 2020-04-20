Alicia Silverstone says it was ''hurtful'' when she was body-shamed while filming 'Batman & Robin'.

The 43-year-old actress portrayed Batgirl in Joel Schumacher's poorly received Batman movie and Alicia admitted that taunts of ''Fatgirl'' from some members of the paparazzi at the time were upsetting.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.''

Meanwhile, Alicia - who is a passionate advocate for veganism - recently revealed that the Covid-19 lockdown has made her more mindful than ever about what she and her eight-year-old son Bear eat.

She said: ''The fact that there isn't school and birthday parties, and that I'm not going out to dinner is making us a little more healthy and cleaner anyway. There's less that we have to balance out. But I'm really mindful that I want to keep our immune systems really strong so that we're able to be resilient and fend off any infections and take control of our health as best we can. I'm cooking things like miso soups, kenpira stew...recipes that are really nourishing and healing.''

She added that she is working on a new line of her organic vitamins, explaining: ''I'm working on some really cool new products for the fall. What's special is that they are the only 100% certified non-GMO organic vitamins with no binders or fillers - just pure food inside them.''