Artist:
Song title: Show Me Love ft. Miguel
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Alicia Keys has teamed up with Miguel for a new song and special visual sonic video entitled 'Show Me Love'. The video stars Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego Saldana as well as Alicia and Miguel themselves in a kind of slow-mo expressive dance number.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Alicia Keys - Show Me Love...

Alicia Keys - In Common Video

Queen Of Katwe - Teaser

Empire Cast - Powerful (feat. Jussie...

Alicia Keys - VVVision - Laura...

Nas: Time Is Illmatic

Alicia Keys - We Are Here

Alicia Keys - We Are Here...

Alicia Keys - Its On Again...

Alicia Keys - Its On Again...