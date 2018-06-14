The world of 'X-Men' is one that has been brought to the big screen via various iterations for many years. Showing no signs of slowing down, fans are currently gearing up for the release of 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix', which will follow Jean Grey's (Sophie Turner) story and include a bunch of fan-favourite mutants, ripped right from the pages of Marvel Comics.

Alexandra Shipp has some huge hopes for her 'X-Men' character Storm

One of those characters is Storm, with Alexandra Shipp stepping back into the role following her debut in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' back in 2016. Playing a younger version of Storm than those we have seen in the past, audiences warmed to Shipp and her portrayal immediately, with renewed calls for the character to get her own solo movie at some point in the future.

Asked about whether she's been in talks with the studios about a potential Storm solo movie, the actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter: "Not yet, but I am hoping we will get around to it. It is definitely time for these Storm fans to get the movie they have been dying for."

Right now, the future of where 'X-Men' ends up behind-the-scenes is up in the air. Disney were thought to be buying the film assets of Twentieth Century Fox, which would give them access to the 'X-Men' property, but Comcast are now making moves to swipe them right from under their nose. Whatever the case may be, Shipp will hopefully be involved wherever the series ends up going.

Speaking about what a solo flick could be about, Shipp added: "There are so many different storylines that we could take on when it comes to Storm — whether she is losing her powers or going back to Africa. I just want there to be a message of "this woman doesn't need a man." Just one movie where a woman doesn't need a man, really."

There's plenty of content for filmmakers to consider, so to see a solo Storm movie wouldn't be too shocking. Let's hope those behind-the-scenes are mulling over some potential big screen releases, and that we'll hear that something's in development soon!

We'll bring you more 'X-Men' movie news as and when we get it.