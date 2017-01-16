‘Made In Chelsea’ star Alexandra ‘Binky’ Felstead has revealed that she’s expecting a baby with her series co-star Josh Patterson (known as ‘JP’).

The 26 year old model has had a turbulent relationship with JP over the years, and its ups and downs have been documented in the popular E4 reality show since 2011. While they aren’t currently together, they discovered a few months ago that Binky is pregnant, and told Hello! magazine about their plans for the future and how it might affect their relationship.

“It’s obviously been a huge shock to both of us,” Binky told the magazine. “This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives. I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I’m going to be OK either way.”

A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

She had posted a picture on her social media pages over the weekend showing off her bump, and standing with her on/off boyfriend Josh: “When you get the best surprise you never knew you always wanted… There's a little 'buh' on the way.”

Binky addressed the status of her relationship with her unborn child’s father, saying: “Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now.”

Josh also got to have his say on the subject. “Where we’re both being very mature is with the fact that you should never get back together just because there’s a baby in the picture. It has to be for the right reasons. We love each other a great deal, and there’s no pressure – but you do have to take the past into consideration, where there have been a few hiccups. We’re just taking it very easy.”

A source added to MailOnline that Binky will still be taking part in ‘Made In Chelsea’, but wasn’t sure if her baby would be featuring in the show after it is born in the summer.

“Binky is set to return to ‘MIC’, she will be filming parts of her pregnancy throughout the next series. She has grown up on the show and wanted to share such an important time with viewers. At this stage, she doesn't know how the baby will feature when born, there is still lots to talk about.”

