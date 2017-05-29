Just days ahead of her due date, ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Alexandra ‘Binky’ Felstead has announced that she’s quitting the E4 show that made her a star after six years as a cast member.

26 year old Binky was one of the fan favourites when ‘Made In Chelsea’ launched way back in 2011, renowned for partying with her BFFs Ollie Locke and Cheska Hull. Six years and 13 seasons later, she’s expecting a baby daughter with her on/off boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson any minute now.

On Monday (May 29th), Binky took to her Instagram account to announce that tonight’s season 13 finale will be her last episode, as she prepares for first-time motherhood.

A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on May 29, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

“So guys it's the season finale of #madeinchelsea tonight at 9!!!! Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years,” she wrote underneath a photo collage of throwback snaps, including one of the cast’s publicity shots for season one.

“Looking back to the shows very first episode & my very first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it's amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight. Thank you for the amazing amount of support and love - what an incredible experience, couldn't be prouder of this show & how far it's come!”

A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on May 26, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Binky’s announcement comes a few days after it was revealed that she and JP will be getting their own spin-off reality show that will document their experiences as they raise their newborn girl in the first few months, in much the same vein as ‘TOWIE’s Sam Faiers has done with ‘The Mummy Diaries’.

“It's been my second family and I will deffo be back to do the odd bits and bobs on it I'm sure in the future, but now I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin! I'm not going away though, u can still follow my personal journey if ya wanna… so keep your eyes peeled for what's coming up! Thank you @e4chelsea, love you always. #proudtobeanoriginal.”

More: ‘Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead reveals she’s expecting a baby with co-star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson