A lot goes into acting as a profession, so when an actor gets the chance to work with someone who's particularly generous with their skill, it can be truly exciting. For Alexandra Daddario, working with Zac Efron on Seth Gordon's 'Baywatch' comedy was just that.

Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario star in 'Baywatch'

Alexandra plays the tough girl Summer Quinn, who also happens to be an awesome surfer and super brainy - quite apart from Zac Efron's tearaway character Matt Brody, who's only on the team as a punishment for his illegal behaviour while he was on the Olympic swim team. However, in real life he's actually pretty smart.

'Working with Zac Efron is amazing', says Alexandra. 'He's an incredibly intelligent actor and very thoughtful. He comes up with a lot of different options and it's fun to see what he does with the material and it also makes me feel like I can play around too and there's an incredible freedom to that. He's just an incredible guy.'

As you can probably work out, Summer is Matt's love interest in the movie and the girl who manages to encourage him to stay on the straight and narrow.

Zac Efron first made a name for himself in 2006's 'High School Musical' when he was 18, and then he went on to appear in more angsty comedies like '17 Again', 'That Awkward Moment', 'Neighbors' and 'Dirty Grandpa'. He's had his fair share of serious roles too though; namely 2013's 'Parklands', 2012's 'At Any Price' and Lee Daniels' 'The Paperboy'.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Daddario's big break was the TV series 'All My Children', while he move roles have been rather mixed. She is best known for such gems as 2011 comedy 'Hall Pass', the 'Percy Jackson' movies, 'Texas Chainsaw 3D' and 2015's 'San Andreas' which teamed her with her 'Baywatch' co-star Dwayne Johnson for the first time.

'Baywatch' is in theatres now.