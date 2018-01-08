Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke capped off a fantastic year in 2017 that saw her rocket into the final of BBC show Strictly Come Dancing by getting engaged to her long-term partner, Josh Ginnelly.

The 29-year-old star - who partnered Beyoncé in her X Factor final in 2008 - was proposed to by Josh in Paris and has said her late mother, Melissa Bell, would be "very proud".

In a heartfelt post, the singer captioned a beautiful picture of her ring facing inwardly on her finger with the words, 'I said Yes' written on her palm with a blurry background of her and Josh kissing.

Alexandra said she had "never felt this kind of love before" and wrote on an Instagram post: "18-12- 17 I said YES! Smiling as I type this because it was the best day ever in Paris and so unexpected.

"My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of. Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer.

"So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much.

"We decided to keep this between us for a while to enjoy this special moment and that’s why we haven’t said anything..."

Alexandra’s mother passed away in August last year from chronic kidney failure at the age of 53 and the star could be seen getting emotional about her mother’s passing on Strictly Come Dancing.

However, it seems her late mother knew what Josh had been planning before she died.

Her post continued: "Something so amazing honestly felt so overwhelming because there was only one person I wanted to call when it happened. I know she is smiling and very happy for us both - because little did I know she knew about it.

"For those who guessed and have left such beautiful messages - thank you. Josh is someone who makes me so happy and I’ve never felt this kind of love before.

"Here’s to an amazing future that’s filled with love, joy and so much happiness.

"I love you Joshua Ginnelly. I can’t wait to see what our future brings and what God provides for us xxx"