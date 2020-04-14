Alex Trebek is set to release a memoir about his life and cancer battle.

The 'Jeopardy!' host has announced he will be publishing his memoir, titled 'The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life', on July 21.

The book will see Alex open up about topics including his marriage, fatherhood, and spirituality, as well as his struggle with stage four pancreatic cancer, which he was diagnosed with in March 2019.

In his book, the 79-year-old TV star writes: ''I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year.''

Alex will also use the tome to answer frequently-asked questions from fans, including why he shaved his iconic moustache, and his opinion on Will Ferrell's 'Saturday Night Live' impression of him.

The book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, said in a statement: ''Today, when there is so much uncertainty and turmoil in the world, Alex Trebek is a beacon of stability and positivity. This wise, charming and inspiring book is further evidence why he has long been considered one most beloved and respected figures in entertainment.''

Alex - who has Emily, 26, and Matthew, 29, with wife Jean Currivan - first spoke about his cancer battle in March last year, and revealed last month he has been experiencing ''massive attacks of great depression'' throughout his journey.

In a video posted to Twitter, he said: ''The one-year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent. I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker. I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one.

''There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.''

Alex said he ''brushed aside'' his mental health struggle for the sake of his wife Jean, whom he credits with ''giving her all to help [him] survive''.

The game show host also claimed he needed to be strong for other cancer sufferers who have looked to him as an ''inspiration and cheerleader''.