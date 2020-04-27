Alex Rodriguez is ''incredibly grateful'' for the ''additional time'' with family amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The former baseball player, like many across the world, has been forced into lockdown due to the current health crisis but he is trying to look at the positive side and is enjoying being at home with his wife-to-be Jennifer Lopez, her twins Max and Emme and his children, Ella and Natasha.

He wrote: ''One thing I'm incredibly grateful for right now is getting to spend additional time with my family. I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures. Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else. This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let's make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families.''

And Alex has urged others to ''do their best to keep their spirits up'' and reach out to their family and friends.

He added in his lengthy Instagram post: ''I hope you are doing OK and are doing your best to keep your spirits up. Try to do something positive today, like texting someone you haven't spoke to recently just to say hello. Be grateful for the people in your life. You'll brighten their day, and then ask them to pay it forward and reach out to someone else to do the same. Stay safe and spread love! We will come out of this, so let's do our best to take care of each other.''