The latest adaptation of 'The Mummy' comes to theatres this weekend with Alex Kurtzman at the helm. It's just the first in a series of Universal horror reboots, which is set to be followed by the classic tale of 'The Bride of Frankenstein' in just a couple of years.

Alex Kurtzman at 'The Mummy' premiere

Alex Kurtzman could barely contain his excitement talking about the forthcoming movie in a recent interview, following the release of 'The Mummy' starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella. He reveals there's already a script in place from the same writer and it's 'brilliant'.

'David Koepp wrote a brilliant script', he told Den Of Geek. 'A brilliant script with a very unique structure and a central relationship that I think is gonna be relatable to a lot of people while also being very true to what I believe people love about Bride.'

He describes the original as 'one of the weirdest movies you'll ever see in your life' because the main character barely has a part to play in the film. 'The bride doesn't show up until, what, the last ten minutes of the film?' He explains. 'Doesn't say anything, rejects Frankenstein, he pulls a lever and the building explodes and that's the end of it.'

And yet, her whole image is perpetually recognisable and she remains an iconic figure in the world of classical horror. 'It's an enduring character because there's something mysterious about her and that look, and the idea that she was created to serve another man', he continues. 'Which is gonna be an interesting thing to tackle in this day and age. It might be something we subvert in our film. It will be really interesting to see where we go because I actually think that Bride is maybe a lot more accessible as a character than you may think.'

As part of Universal's new Dark Universe franchise, there will also be remakes of 'Invisible Man' starring Johnny Depp as well as 'Phantom of the Opera', 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame', 'Frankenstein', 'Dracula' and 'Creature from the Black Lagoon'.

More: Watch the trailer for 'The Mummy'

'The Bride of Frankenstein' has a tentative release date of February 14th 2019.