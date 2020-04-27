Alesso doubts clubs and festivals will return properly until 2021.

The DJ - whose recent single 'Midnight' features One Direction's Liam Payne - has predicted that music events will have to adjust to a new normal and will unlikely be held until next year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And even once restrictions on mass gatherings are lifted, the Swedish record producer believes music-lovers will still want to keep their distance.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I think this social-distnacing thing in general will remain a thing.

''Even if the virus has gone I think people will still have that respect and not be too close.

''I'm dying to come out play, that's what I am waiting for, so we will see.

''I think the world will be different.''

On the changes he anticipates, he continued: ''So when it comes to clubs and festivals, hopefully people will still go, as I want things to go back to normal, but hopefully they will have the respect not to be too close.

''But I do think It will change a lot now.''

One positive thing to come out of being in self-isolation is that Alesso is able to be ''more relaxed'' over his music with so much time on his hands.

He said: ''Now I have time to be able to work on a song and think, 'I'll leave it for a couple of days.'

''So I'm able to make different types of music, genres, or go in another direction.

''When I have this much time It's more of a relaxed process.''

Alesso's comments come after a healthcare expert said festivals and concerts will likely not return until autumn 2021.

Professor of healthcare management Zeke Emanuel admitted he had ''no idea'' how event promoters are rescheduling music gigs and festivals for later this year amid the pandemic, as he doesn't understand how they think it's a ''plausible possibility''.

The Professor told the New York Times newspaper: ''Larger gatherings - conferences, concerts, sporting events - when people say they're going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that's a plausible possibility.

''I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we're talking fall 2021 at the earliest.''

Several high-profile music festivals, including Coachella and Glastonbury, have already been cancelled due to the pandemic.