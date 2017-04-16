Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Coachella 2017 - Weekend 1 - Day 2 - Celebrity Sightings - Indio California United States - Sunday 16th April 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio at the Neon Carnival at Coachella - Indio California United States - Saturday 15th April 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio

Coachella 2017 - Week 1 - Day 1 - Celebrity Sightings - Indio California United States - Friday 14th April 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio

Victoria's Secret Launch "Sexy Little Things" - Indio California United States - Friday 14th April 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd
Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd
Alessandra Ambrosio
Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd
Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd
Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd
Alessandra Ambrosio
Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd
Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd
Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd

25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party - West Hollywood California United States - Monday 27th February 2017

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Paris France - Wednesday 30th November 2016

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Hair & Makeup - Paris France - Wednesday 30th November 2016

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in New York City - NYC New York United States - Tuesday 1st November 2016

Celebrities seen attending the CFDA Vogue party - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 26th October 2016

ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 24th October 2016

The Hammer Museum's Annual Gala in the Garden - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 8th October 2016

MBFWB Marc Cain - Berlin Germany - Tuesday 28th June 2016

Alessandra Ambrosio spotted shopping in West Hollywood - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 16th June 2016

Alessandra Ambrosio takes her son Noah shopping for some party supplies - Brentwood California United States - Wednesday 8th June 2016

2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - New York New York United States - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio Quick Links

News Pictures Video Footage Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Alessandra Ambrosio on the catwalk at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Grand Palais, Paris, France - Wednesday...

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio on the catwalk at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Grand Palais, Paris, France - Wednesday...

Alessandra Ambrosio backstage in Hair & Makeup at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Grand Palais, Paris, France...

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Hair & Makeup

Alessandra Ambrosio backstage in Hair & Makeup at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Grand Palais, Paris, France...

Model Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in New York City, United States - Tuesday 1st November 2016

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in New York City

Model Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in New York City, United States - Tuesday 1st November 2016

Alessandra Ambrosio seen arriving at the CFDA Vogue party held at Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, California, United States - Wednesday...

Celebrities seen attending the CFDA Vogue party

Alessandra Ambrosio seen arriving at the CFDA Vogue party held at Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, California, United States - Wednesday...

Alessandra Ambrosio at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, California, United States...

ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards

Alessandra Ambrosio at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, California, United States...

Alessandra Ambrosio at The Hammer Museum's Annual Gala in the Garden held at Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, California, United States...

The Hammer Museum's Annual Gala in the Garden

Alessandra Ambrosio at The Hammer Museum's Annual Gala in the Garden held at Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, California, United States...

Advertisement
Model Alessandra Ambrosio is seen at Marc Cain's designer runway show at the Berlin Spring/Summer Mercedes Benz Fashion Week held...

MBFWB Marc Cain

Model Alessandra Ambrosio is seen at Marc Cain's designer runway show at the Berlin Spring/Summer Mercedes Benz Fashion Week held...

Alessandra Ambrosio , Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur - Alessandra Ambrosio takes her son Noah shopping for some party supplies. The...

Alessandra Ambrosio takes her son Noah shopping for some party supplies

Alessandra Ambrosio , Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur - Alessandra Ambrosio takes her son Noah shopping for some party supplies. The...

Alessandra Ambrosio - Victoria's Secret supermodels celebrate The Sexiest Push Ups and The Victoria's Secret Swim Special at Victoria's Secret...

Victoria's Secret supermodels celebrate The Sexiest Push Ups and The Victoria's Secret Swim Special

Alessandra Ambrosio - Victoria's Secret supermodels celebrate The Sexiest Push Ups and The Victoria's Secret Swim Special at Victoria's Secret...

Alessandra Ambrosio - Shots from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2014 runway which saw the Victoria's Secret Angels strut their...

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2014

Alessandra Ambrosio - Shots from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2014 runway which saw the Victoria's Secret Angels strut their...

Alessandra Ambrosio and Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur - Alessandra Ambrosio shopping at Country Mart with her son, Noah on a...

Alessandra Ambrosio shopping at Country Mart with her son

Alessandra Ambrosio and Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur - Alessandra Ambrosio shopping at Country Mart with her son, Noah on a...

Alessandra Ambrosio - Alessandra Ambrosio leaves a gym and returns to her car after a work out - Los Angeles,...

Alessandra Ambrosio leaves a gym

Alessandra Ambrosio - Alessandra Ambrosio leaves a gym and returns to her car after a work out - Los Angeles,...

Alessandra Ambrosio - the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013...

victorias secrets fashion show ny

Alessandra Ambrosio - the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013...

Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur - The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Warner Music Group 2013 Grammy Celebration Presented By...

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Warner Music Group 2013 Grammy Celebration Presented By Mini

Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur - The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Warner Music Group 2013 Grammy Celebration Presented By...

Alessandra Ambrosio, Jamie Mazur and Jessica Alba Celebrity moms and their kids head to Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Los...

Alessandra Ambrosio, Jamie Mazur and Jessica Alba Celebrity moms and their kids head to Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Los...

Advertisement
Alessandra Ambrosio out in West Hollywood in a maxi dress Los Angeles, California - 19.09.12

Alessandra Ambrosio out in West Hollywood in a maxi dress Los Angeles, California - 19.09.12

Alessandra Ambrosio World premiere of 'Sex and the City 2' at Radio City Music Hall - Arrivals New York City,...

Alessandra Ambrosio World premiere of 'Sex and the City 2' at Radio City Music Hall - Arrivals New York City,...

People Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.