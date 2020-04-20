Alesha Dixon wants to make it in the United States.

The 41-year-old star - who appeared as a judge on 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' earlier this year alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel - would love to use the contact she's made to see if she can sign up to more projects on the other side of the pond.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''I'd love to work in America. I have a good relationship with NBC now, so we are looking at projects.

''In an ideal world, I'd love to go back and forth between the two countries.''

With the world trying to deal with the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Alesha - who has daughters Azura, six, and Anaya, seven months, with partner Azuka Ononye - is currently at home with her family.

Meanwhile, the multi-talented star recently released her fifth book 'Star Switch', which is influenced by the former Mis-Teeq singer's own time in the music industry.

She said: ''I've tried to take influences from my life, but the characters are not based on my life. I drew inspiration just through being in the industry.''

The book sees 15-year-old pop star Naomi swap bodies with shy teen Ruby and Alesha hopes to inspire her own children through her work.

She explained: ''Whether it's lack of diversity or a lack of strong female characters, there's always more that can be done.

''I know how many young people are crying out for these types of characters in books.

''My partner and I say that we want to set the example to our girls that anything is possible with hard work.

''We don't want to limit their thinking or imagination, and we want to allow them the freedom to explore life and go out there and get what they want.''