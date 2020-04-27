Alesha Dixon treats herself to one glass of wine a week if she's ''been good'' in lockdown.

With the world currently having to stay at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has put a ''structure'' in to stop her from drinking excessively.

She said: ''The first two or three weeks of lockdown all I did was bake and drink wine, then I said, 'Nah, I can't do this for three months.' Having children is what keeps me sane. There's always that part of me that says, 'You've got to keep it together for your girls.' If I didn't have them I'd ­probably drink more wine. I need to work out three or four times a week. On a Saturday if I've been good then I can have some wine. It sounds so rock and roll. For me, having that plan really helps. I need structure.''

And Alesha - who has daughters Azura, six, and Anaya, seven months, with partner Azuka Ononye - feels she is a ''nicer person'' when she works out and eats healthier.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, she added: ''When I'm being kind to myself, working out and eating healthy, I like who am I - it makes me a nicer person.''

Meanwhile, Alesha previously revealed she loves homeschooling her daughter whilst schools are shut as she has always wanted to be a teacher.

She said: ''I'm enjoying teaching, my partner and I take it in turns. Azura is still adjusting to it but she's getting the hang of it. I'm missing having routine in my life, taking it one step at a time. We are very lucky that we have each other. Before I got into the industry, I wanted to be a teacher. I write on a chalkboard and tell my daughter to call me Miss Dixon.''