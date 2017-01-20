Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Alec Baldwin Pictures

We Stand United NYC Rally - New York New York United States - Friday 20th January 2017

2016 Fragrance Awards - Arrivals - New York New York United States - Wednesday 8th June 2016

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

2016 Fragrance Foundation Awards - Arrivals - New York New York United States - Wednesday 8th June 2016

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin leaving Au Fudge - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 16th May 2016

Alec Baldwin and his pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin seen arriving with their children at the ABC studios for Jimmy Kimmel Live! - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 11th May 2016

Alec Baldwin stops by Pressed Juicery - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 5th May 2016

TCM Classic Film Festival - Day 1 - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 28th April 2016

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin go shopping in Beverly Hills - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 27th April 2016

NYU TISCH 50th Anniversary Gala - New York New York United States - Monday 4th April 2016

Alec Baldwin seen chatting on his mobile phone - New York New York United States - Wednesday 2nd March 2016

'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' New York premiere - Arrivals - New York New York United States - Wednesday 2nd March 2016

New York Film Critics Circle Awards - New York City New York United States - Monday 4th January 2016

Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore on the set of Blind - NY New York United States - Thursday 12th November 2015

Elton John AIDS Foundation - New York City New York United States - Monday 2nd November 2015

Hamptons International Film Festival - East Hampton New York United States - Saturday 10th October 2015

Alec Baldwin

Alex Baldwin and Cheryl Hines The 17th annual Hamptons International Film Festival premiere of 'Serious Moonlight' after party held...

Alex Baldwin and Cheryl Hines The 17th annual Hamptons International Film Festival premiere of 'Serious Moonlight' after party held...

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.