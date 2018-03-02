This week the President has been embroiled in issues regarding gun laws and trade issues, so surely that's what he's going to be posting on social media, right? Wrong. Instead, it seems his first job of the morning is to attack Alec Baldwin. Again. Well, you can't say he's not entertaining.

Alec Baldwin and his wife at the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala

Before he'd apparently opened his eyes this morning (as the spelling errors suggest), Donald Trump was ranting on Twitter about 'Saturday Night Live' star Alec Baldwin's unflattering (but accurate) impressions of him, and how the comedian finds it a weekly struggle to impersonate the US President.

'Alex Baldwin, whose dieng mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch', he wrote. 'Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!'

He later edited the post to spell 'Alec' and 'dying' correctly. It's such a shame he didn't remove the message completely because once again he's turning his tenure into a pantomime. Indeed, Alec hit back with more taunts, clearly amused at the whole situation.

'Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we've all been waiting for', he retorted, before going in to speculate what the Trump Presidential Library will look like.

'Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library', he said. 'A putting green. Recipes for chocolate cake. A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on. A little black book with the phone numbers of porn stars. You're in and out in five minutes.'

He then joked that the First Lady was secretly a big fan of 'SNL', writing: 'And Mr President... please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey, Melania...we've got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)'.

Thankfully, Trump has not argued back. Though it's only a matter of time as he can't seem to resist criticising Baldwin - which of course makes him all the more determined to keep up his Trump impersonation.