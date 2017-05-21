For a few months now, Alec Baldwin has been taking President Donald Trump to task in comedy sketches for 'Saturday Night Live'. In a brand new skit for the show, Baldwin took on the role of the 45th President of the United States of America once more, singing 'Hallelujah' alongside Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr., Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Cecily Strong as Melania Trump and Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump. You can check out the hilarious results below:

The sing-song was an homage to a previous sketch, where cast member Kate McKinnon had taken on the role of defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, sitting at a piano and singing the Andy Cohen song 'Hallelujah', just days after Cohen had passed away.

Now talk is turning towards whether or not this served as a goodbye for Baldwin's impersonations of Trump, after the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he has "other things I'm going to do, so I guess we'll figure it out."

Alec Baldwin has played President Trump on SNL for some time now

Notably missing from the performance was Melissa McCarthy, who's enjoyed a plethora of success after taking on White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Despite that she is expected to return at some point in the future to the show; we're just unsure whether or not it'll be alongside Baldwin's Trump.

In the same show, host Dwayne Johnson teased the rumours he was considering to run for the Presidency in 2020 and joked that he would be running on a ticket with a frequent 'Saturday Night Live' guest host who's "charming and universally adored by pretty much every human alive." It was at that point Tom Hanks joined him on stage and the two enjoyed a back and forth, before joining hands as confetti and a 'Johnson Hanks 2020' banner descended from the roof.

Whether or not Johnson really is considering a run for President in 2020 and Hanks will join him certainly seems an unlikely thing. Then again, here we sit as the former host of 'Celebrity Apprentice' enjoys the Oval Office in the White House...