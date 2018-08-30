Alec Baldwin has dropped out of playing Bruce Wayne’s father in Todd Phillips’ new standalone movie Joker, citing schedule clashes for his decision.

The 60 year old explained to USA Today this week that he was no longer part of the project and that the part of Thomas Wayne, Batman’s father, is now vacant.

“I am no longer doing that movie,” Baldwin revealed, adding “I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part.”

Baldwin had been meant to join Joaquin Phoenix, who’s already been cast in the part of the title character, with Hollywood screen legend Robert De Niro, and ‘Glow’ actor Marc Maron also part of the project.

Alec Baldwin, pictured with wife Hilaria, is NOT attached to the 'Joker' movie

It had previously been claimed by The Hollywood Reporter that the part “paints Thomas Wayne as a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mould of a 1980s Donald Trump” – something nominally perfect for Baldwin, who has enjoyed a huge resurgence in his popularity with his long-running portrayal of Trump for ‘Saturday Night Live’.

However, the actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to assure / disappoint fans that that was not how it would go down, even if he had been hired, which he hasn’t. This is a complete 180 on the reports earlier this week, in which Deadline suggested that he had already signed up.

“Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ JOKER as some Donald Trump manque,” he wrote. “That is not happening. Not. Happening.”

With a release date of October 4th, 2019, shooting for Joker is due to begin in New York in September this year.

