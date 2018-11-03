Alec Baldwin has been arrested in New York City and is facing the possibility of being charged with assault, over what appears to be an altercation over a parking spot that got physical.

The ’30 Rock’ star, 60, was taken into custody at the NYPD’s 6th Precinct station on Friday (November 2nd), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It looks like it was a dispute over the parking spot, and the person in custody punched [the other person involved],” a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told the publication that evening.

Subsequent reports suggested that Baldwin had been charged with misdemeanour assault and harassment over the incident, and has been ordered to appear in court regarding the case on November 26th.

Alec Baldwin was arrested and charged over the altercation

The alleged altercation occurred in the West Village area of Manhattan. Police told media outlets that Baldwin had claimed his family member had been holding a spot for his Cadillac Escalade SUV when a man driving a Saab station wagon swooped in and took it.

Police say the two men were arguing and pushing each other, before Baldwin aimed a punch at the 49 year old man, who was taken to hospital with jaw pain.

After he was charged, Baldwin took to social media to deny his involvement. “The assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much,” he tweeted.

It seems unlikely, therefore, that Baldwin will be able to reprise his role as Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend, the last episode before the upcoming November mid-term elections.

Reacting to a question regarding Baldwin’s arrest, president Trump merely said “I wish him luck”.

