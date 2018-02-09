Albert Hammond Jr. takes romance to the beach in the beautiful new video for 'Muted Beatings'; the first track to be released from his upcoming album 'Francis Trouble'.
The video, directed by Fraser RIGG, stars Portia Doubleday from 'Mr. Robot' and follows the romantic adventures of a young couple. Though as much as this video translated the song into one about the love between two people, Albert confessed in a statement that it means a lot more than that; it's about his love for life.
'[Fraser] had a real vision he expressed by saying 'Love is the one thing that transcends time and space'', he said. 'I understood what he meant but to me the love didn't represent human connection. I knew It would be the most universal way to show it visually but I found myself realizing the cycle of who I was and what I was about to become, with the death of my old self and the birth of this new person, was what transcended time and space.'
'Francis Trouble' is the former Strokes guitarist's fourth solo album and will follow 2015's 'Momentary Masters'. He's on the road in the UK this February, with dates in North America scheduled for March and April, including an appearance at SXSW.
'Francis Trouble' will be released on March 9th 2018 through Red Bull Records.
