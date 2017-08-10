The Strokes have shut down rumours they've been working on new material.

The 'You Only Live Once' hitmakers' fans couldn't contain their excitement when band member Albert Hammond Jr.'s father revealed recently that the group have been back in the studio recording their sixth studio album with producer Rick Rubin.

But they've been forced to take to Twitter to squash the buzz as they haven't been working on any new content and have confirmed a new LP is ''years away, if at all''.

Albert wrote on the networking site: ''Sorry everyone we are not in the studio recording

''Forgive Albert Sr he got prematurely excited. A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time.

''We met and played a few music ideas for Rick to feel out a vibe but even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all. (sic)''

And Albert Hammond Sr. is no doubt feeling a little red faced now as he claimed the group - also made up of Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti - are ''so happy'' recording a follow up to 2013's 'Comedown Machine'.

He said: ''They're making a new album now with a great producer called Rick Rubin. I speak to my son every day and he says that they're so happy.''