Alanis Morissette is struggling with the ''s**tstorm'' of ''lacto-menopause''.

The 45-year-old singer - who has children Ever, nine, Onyx, three, and seven-month-old Winter with husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway - is having problems with her hormones after getting pregnant later in life and is currently combining breastfeeding her youngest son while going through the beginnings of the menopause.

She said: ''It's a f***ing s**t storm.

''If my hormones are great I'm ... When they're not, my head spins around.

''I'll say to my family, 'If Mummy doesn't have six minutes alone right now, you'll get Cranky Mummy.'''

The 'Ironic' singer doesn't care where she goes for her six minutes of alone time, so long as there is silence.

Asked what she does in the brief period, the star - who homeschools her kids - told the Sunday Times Style magazine: ''Any f***ing thing. Just silence. I'll hide in a bathroom stall. I'll walk out into the hallway. Last night I went into the bedroom and sat. I mean, I'd love six hours, but ...''

Meanwhile, Alanis previously admitted she wouldn't be able to do long tours without her kids.

The music star revealed that her brood had to join her on the 'Jagged Little Pill' 25th anniversary world tour, because it's impossible for her to be away from them for long periods.

The 'Ironic' hitmaker shared: ''There would be no way for me to tour for a year-and-a-half, which is what it looks like it will be, without them.

''It's sort of a nomadic circus attachment, village community thing.

''My daughter will run down the hall in the hotel and every door will open and she will know ever single person.

''For them, they are really happy.''