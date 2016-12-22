The late actor Alan Thicke died from a ruptured aorta, his death certificate has confirmed, as revealed by People magazine.

The Canadian actor, famous for his role as the family’s father in ‘Growing Pains’, passed away suddenly at the age of 69 back on December 13th, after what was suspected at the time to have been a heart attack. The certificate also reveals that he died within minutes of the rupture.

Thicke had been playing ice hockey with his 19 year old son Carter, his only child with his second wife Gina Tolleson, in Burbank, California when he was taken ill. He was swiftly taken to hospital, where he died soon afterwards.

Alan Thicke died on December 13th from a ruptured aorta

“He was in great spirits,” a witness at the ice rink said soon afterwards. “Alan had taken a few shifts and seemed to be fine. Then during a shift, he seemed to falter, and skated to the bench…”

“He was sitting on the bench, hunched over, then started experiencing pain. He laid down and started moaning loudly, holding his head. We called 911 and the paramedics came within two to three minutes. He was conscious and had stopped moaning by the time they took him out and to the hospital.”

After his funeral on December 19th, attended by his family, friends and former colleagues, Thicke’s widow Tanya Callau thanked those who had paid tribute to her late husband.

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” she said in a statement.

His 39 year old son Robin, world famous for his hit ‘Blurred Lines’ in 2013, also issued a heartrending message describing his father as “the best friend” he ever had. “He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had… Let's all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love.”

