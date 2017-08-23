Al Pacino Pictures

At Contactmusic, we've collected numerous photo albums featuring Al Pacino at a variety of events. Never one to be seen without lapels on his jacket and not very often spotted without his sunglasses, we have snaps from film premieres, various film sets, airport and hotel arrivals and loads of red carpet events including Broadway screenings and film festivals. Whether he's arriving at 'The Late Show With David Letterman' or flying into LAX, he is always swamped with fans desperate for autographs - we even have photos from his actual stage performances.
Al Pacino - Al Pacino leaves E Baldi restaurant after having lunch with friends at beverly hills - Los Angeles,...
Al Pacino - Al Pacino poses with fans as he leaves E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills at beverly hills...
Al Pacino - Al Pacino Sighted Leaving Medical Office in Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills, California, United States - Friday...
Al Pacino - Al Pacino walks passed fans in Beverly Hills at beverly hills - Los Angeles, California, United States...
American actor Al Pacino was spotted as he got out of his car and headed in to the WNYC Radio...
Al Pacino and Lucila Polak - Gala screening of 'Salome' - Arrivals at BFI Southbank, South Bank - London, United...