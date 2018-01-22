The teaser trailer for the forthcoming 'Paterno' has dropped.
At a time when the importance of justice for sexual assault victims is at an all-time high, a new HBO movie is set to be released focusing on the silence of college football coach Joe Paterno in the Penn State child sex abuse scandal of 2011.
Al Pacino seen going out for lunch
Al Pacino plays the titular sports coach in the forthcoming TV movie 'Paterno', for which a teaser trailer has now been unveiled. It's all about the conviction of Penn State Nittany Lions coach Jerry Sandusky for child sexual abuse over a period of 15 years, and the subsequent firing of some of the people who were allegedly aware of the crimes.
In November 2011, it all came out that Sandusky had been abusing children through his charitable organisation The Second Mile, and he was eventually indicted on 52 counts of child molestation. Penn State school president Graham Spanier and athletic director Tim Curley promptly lost their jobs and were charged with perjury, obstruction of justice and similar charges for the part they played in covering up the scandal.
Head football coach Joe Paterno was just one of the people who were dismissed, after an FBI investigation unveiled evidence that he too helped cover up the crimes and failed to report Sandusky to the authorities.
Of course, his situation was made all the more complicated by the fact that he passed away from lung cancer two months later. Most people remembered him as the most successful college football coach in history, but this new movie is all about the serious oversight that saw the end of that career.
Directed by the Academy Award winning Barry Levinson ('Rain Man', 'Wag the Dog') with a screenplay by Debora Cahn ('Grey's Anatomy'), David McKenna ('American History X') and John C. Richards ('Nurse Betty'), the film also stars 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress Riley Keough.
More: Al Pacino thought 'The Godfather' would fail
'Paterno' will hit HBO later in 2018.
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
To most that see him, Manglehorn isn't exactly an enigma, he's a quiet man who...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
"All the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players". Or so thinks...
Frankly, if you put Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin in your movie, you...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Doc is lifelong criminal who goes to meet his best friend Val when he leaves...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
Jack Sadelstein loves his family. He loves his wife, Erin and he loves his two...
Jonathan is a young cop with a loving wife and small daughter. He enjoys his...
Watch the trailer for 88 Minutes.Any person who is tasked with giving crucial evidence in...
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino -- has there ever been a better acting team?...
Watch the trailer for Righteous Kill.Al Pacino and Robert De Niro truly are one of...