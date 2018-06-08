The already hugely impressive cast list for the new Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood may have scored the biggest coup yet for the director, with reports that legendary screen and stage actor Al Pacino has signed up for a role.

In what will be a first Tarantino part for the iconic Scarface and The Godfather star, 78 year old Pacino will be playing the role of Marvin Shwarz, the agent of Leonardo DiCaprio’s washed-up actor Rick Dalton, in the star-studded movie, according to Variety.

Pacino is coming off the back of a well-received role as disgraced Penn State coach Joe Paterno for a HBO film, and is next appearing in a big-screen movie in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

It’s the latest addition to a recent flurry of names, from the past and present of Hollywood, who’ve signed up for Tarantino’s ninth movie. Just a few days ago, it was announced that Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning and Emile Hirsch had all signed up for parts – playing screen legend Steve McQueen, Manson family member Lynette ‘Squeaky’ Fromme and stylist Jay Sebring respectively.

They’ll be joining an impressive cast of previously confirmed stars, including former Tarantino collaborators DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen. Burt Reynolds is another newcomer to Tarantino’s movies.

All the latest reports indicate that Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will have a similar kind of structure to Tarantino’s iconic Pulp Fiction, featuring a cut-up timeline and a vast roll-call of individuals wandering around Los Angeles in the summer of 1969. Of course, it was a time and place that was drastically affected by the Manson family murders in the area.

Filming for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is expected to take place in the late summer of 2018, with a release date of August 9th, 2019. It will be distributed by Sony, after the dissolution of The Weinstein Company who had partnered with Tarantino on all his previous works.

