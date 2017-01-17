Aimee Mann finally returns with her first solo studio album in five years; the bluntly titled 'Mental Illness'. As much as it sounds like a hugely depressing affair, there's something very tongue-in-cheek about this star's latest collection of songs, which also happens to be her ninth album.

Aimee Mann to unveil latest album 'Mental Illness'

The album is a melancholic acoustic collection from the Grammy-winning rock singer, who releases the lead single 'Goose Snow Cone' today (January 17th 2017). Co-produced by her long-time producer and guitarist Paul Bryan, the album follows the release of her 2012 record 'Charmer'; a critically acclaimed project also produced by Bryan and including the track 'Living a Lie' which featured James Mercer. Other musicians who worked on the new album were guitarist Jonathan Coulton, drummer Jay Bellerose, pianist, Jamie Edwards, writer John Roderick and singer Ted Leo.

'I assume the brief on me is that people think that I write these really depressing songs', Mann said in a statement. 'I don't know-people may have a different viewpoint-but that's my own interpretation of the cliché about me. So if they thought that my songs were very down-tempo, very depressing, very sad, and very acoustic, I thought I'd just give myself permission to write the saddest, slowest, most acoustic, if-they're-all-waltzes-so-be-it record I could. I mean, calling it Mental Illness makes me laugh, because it is true, but it's so blunt that it's funny.'

Aimee is set to embark on an 18-date North American tour in April, performing in cities the likes of New York, Toronto, San Francisco, Boston and Philadelphia. She'll kick off the dates at Washington DC's Lincoln Theatre on April 20th 2017 and conclude on May 13th at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

'Mental Illness' is set to be released on March 31st 2017 through her own label SuperEgo Records.

Tour Dates:

April 20 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

April 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

April 22 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

April 24 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

April 25 - Albany, NY - The Egg Center For The Performing Arts

April 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

April 28 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

April 29 - Chicago, IL - Park West

April 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

May 2 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

May 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

May 5 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

May 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

May 8 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

May 9 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

May 10 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

May 12 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore Theatre

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel