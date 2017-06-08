Get in line, ladies – ‘Poldark’ super-hunk Aidan Turner is back on the market! The actor and his girlfriend of six months, Nettie Wakefield, have split up according to new reports.

The 33 year old Irish actor had been dating Wakefield, an artist, since the end of 2016, but an insider to the situation says that the couple have gone their separate ways after they were unable to spend enough time together because of their busy schedules.

“Things were great for a time and they were getting serious - but it just wasn’t to be and busy schedules drove them apart,” a source told The Sun on Thursday (June 8th).

Aidan Turner filming 'Poldark' in September 2015

“They’ve drifted and things have cooled off but there are no hard feelings. Aidan’s incredibly busy with his career and Nettie’s art is really taking off so they had a lot on their plates. It’s all very amicable.”

The pair were last seen in public together back in December last year, spotted enjoying a drink at a London bar and then having dinner at the swanky Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair.

The news comes a few days ahead of the return of ‘Poldark’, the show that made Turner a star, to television screens for the third series on Sunday (June 11th).

Turner, who split up from his previous girlfriend Sarah Greene, an actress and star of ‘Penny Dreadful’, a little over 18 months ago, has said in the past that he finds dating actresses “quite dull and taxing”.

“If you’re in my business and you find somebody who does exactly what you do and you’re living with them, then you’re in the business all the time,” he told TV Week back in 2016.

“You go home, talk about casting directors, you talk about the press, you talk about the next job you’re doing… There’s nothing like going out with somebody who doesn’t even care what you’re doing, let alone have anything to say about it.”

