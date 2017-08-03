It’s the role that’s made him famous, rising to national heartthrob status after standing around in fields of wheat with his shirt off, but Aidan Turner has suggested that his days in ‘Poldark’ are numbered, with the show set to end after its fifth season.

The 34 year old star spoke to Women’s Wear Daily, and suggested that the BBC series would remain faithful to the number of books written by the author and series creator Winston Graham and end after a putative fifth series.

“I think we run out of things to do after series five, I think that would be our last one,” Turner told the magazine, in an article published on Wednesday (August 2nd). “Four was green-lit, five hasn't been yet, and it wouldn't be fair of me to green-light it, but it's probably looking like it may happen.”

Graham wrote 12 original Poldark novels, and the BBC has up until now covered two books in each series, with the current third season taking inspiration from books five and six. Turner’s suggestion seems as if the final two seasons will be summing up books five up to twelve.

Elsewhere in the interview, Turner spoke about what it is that continues to appeal to him about Ross Poldark, as he faces the prospect of playing the same character for half a decade.

“He's real, he's not just a benevolent saint or a do-gooder, he tries to help as much as he can, he's a good person by nature, but he's also severely flawed,” Turner said. “He's a gambler by nature, and there's a lawlessness to him that's not always attractive, it's irresponsible and dangerous. Getting into his psychology is fascinating, and I still can't figure this guy out three years in. He's the gift that keeps on giving.”

Additionally, he suggested that he would be looking to make a return to the theatre in the coming months, where he started his career.

“I miss the stage,” he admitted. “I was trained in theatre; I went to drama school and then exclusively did theatre for about six years. It's my background; it's where I come from. I've been away from it a long time, so it's about time.”

