For those of you who haven't yet seen the 'Game Of Thrones' season 7 finale, we suggest coming back to this story once you've managed to get through the 80 minutes of drama and chaos woven throughout it! For those who don't mind a spoiler or two, or who have seen the episode, we're going to delve a little deeper into the scenes involving Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish and the Stark sisters, Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner).

Aidan Gillen has played Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish for 7 seasons

Over the first six episodes in season 7, the tension between Arya and Sansa had ramped up like never before. The two didn't seem to trust one another despite finally reuniting in the reclaimed Winterfell, and Littlefinger was one of the catalysts that drove their annoyance against one another to this week's extreme conclusion.

Sansa had a deep and meaningful chat with the man who had made himself her mentor in playing the 'game', and it looked like she had come to the decision to bring Arya's life to an end to protect the future of House Stark. When the two met in Winterfell's hall however, they revealed how they had been playing Baelish all along, with the help of their Three Eyed Raven sibling brother, Bran.

Speaking with EW, Aidan Gillen, who plays Littlefinger, said of his character's emotional and final scenes in the season 7 finale: "Well, I did an interview with a publication [in 2015] and they asked me how I thought I would go. I said I thought Arya would deliver the blow. So it was as promised. And even within the scene, as soon as he walks in that room and Arya produces the dagger he knows the game is up. He at least suspected the game was up back in episode four when Bran told him, “Chaos is a ladder.” For Bran to come up with that is beyond coincidental. That’s when the ground started to shift beneath my feet. At that point, I knew the things I’ve done in private are not necessarily private."

He added: "He’s back in the sort of humiliating position that has been a driver for him: The rejection of Catelyn Stark, the humiliation by [Ned Stark’s older brother] Brandon Stark — back when he cut him from navel to collarbone and didn’t kill him [after their duel over Catelyn in their youth]. He’s put back in that position again."

It's interesting to note that when Littlefinger died, he was in the exact same position that he was put in all those years ago when he was shunned by those he had fallen in love with. Those moments were exactly why he put into motion so many devious plans to take out those he deemed powerful, in a bid to claim power for himself so that he could, by force if necessary, will somebody to love him, or at the very least, respect him.

Now though his journey is over. Littlefinger's time is up, and as the main cast of 'Game Of Thrones' thins out once more, we're left wondering just who will be sat on the Iron Throne, if anybody, when all is said and done.

'Game Of Thrones' season 8 is expected to debut on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2018 or 2019.