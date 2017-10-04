While the world continues to express concern in regards to Steven Tyler's health, the Aerosmith frontman is still refusing to reveal what's wrong - though he has denied reports that he suffered a seizure or a heart attack. Despite whatever has happened, he still seems to be in good spirits.

Steven Tyler performs live with Aerosmith

The 69-year-old is playing down the rumours regarding his health after he was admitted to hospital following a performance in Sao Paulo, Brazil last week. He insists he is not in a serious condition, but had to undergo an unspecified 'procedure' which forced him to fly back to the States.

'It breaks my heart to have left this tour early... the band has never played better... just watch the 100,000 people at Rock in Rio', he said in an update on the Aerosmith website. 'I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin' a rippin' lead).'

'Sorry to have cut the tour short but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the states could perform', he continued. 'We've been to Tel Aviv. To Russia, to Rio, and all the in between. I guess it's true what they say... 'that life's a p***er when eu're a peein''.

The 'unexpected medical issue' meant that the band had to scrap the last four dates of their Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour - a series of shows that was initially supposed to mark their final ever live tour. However, it was assured that the cancelled dates would be rescheduled.

'I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances', he said on Twitter at the time. 'I promise I'll be back. Unfortunately, health does not wait and it's something even I can't schedule around our shows.'