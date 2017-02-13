Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Adele Pictures

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 13th February 2017

Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins

GRAMMY Awards 2017 - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 12th February 2017

Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins
Adele Adkins

89th Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2017 - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 6th February 2017

Adele and James Laxton
Adele and James Laxton

Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Performances - Day 2 - Somerset United Kingdom - Saturday 25th June 2016

Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele

Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Performances - Day 2 - London United Kingdom - Saturday 25th June 2016

Adele live in Birmingham on her UK tour - Birmingham United Kingdom - Wednesday 30th March 2016

Adele wins an award whilst on stage in Birmingham as she wraps UK tour - Birmingham United Kingdom - Wednesday 30th March 2016

Adele performs for the first time at The O2 arena - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 15th March 2016

Adele Belfast - London United Kingdom - Monday 29th February 2016

Brit Awards Red Carpet 2016 - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 24th February 2016

The BRIT Awards 2016 (BRITs) - Sony Music - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 24th February 2016

2016 BRIT Awards - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 24th February 2016

Brit Awards Show 2016 - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 24th February 2016

The Brit Awards 2016 (Brits) - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 24th February 2016

Celebs pictured leaving the Sony Music Brit Awards 2016 party held at the Arts Club, London, UK - London United Kingdom - Thursday 25th February 2016

Adele makes appearances at music events all over the world, and is often photographed while she is there. She has also been photographed at various gigs and private parties, as well as at more acclaimed awards ceremonies such as the Academy Awards.

Adele

Contactmusic 2017 Exclusive

Adele The BRIT Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena - Arrivals London, England - 21.02.12

Adele The BRIT Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena - Arrivals London, England - 21.02.12

Adele The BRIT Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena - Press Room London, England - 21.02.12

Adele The BRIT Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena - Press Room London, England - 21.02.12

Hollywood Paladium Adele concert Hollywood, California - 18.08.11

Hollywood Paladium Adele concert Hollywood, California - 18.08.11

Adele aka Adele Atkins Celebrities arrive at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire ahead of Beyonce's new album launch and performance...

Adele aka Adele Atkins Celebrities arrive at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire ahead of Beyonce's new album launch and performance...

Adele performing live at the Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands - 08.04.11

Adele performing live at the Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands - 08.04.11

Adele The BRIT Awards 2011 at the O2 Arena - Arrivals London, England - 15.02.11

Adele The BRIT Awards 2011 at the O2 Arena - Arrivals London, England - 15.02.11

Adele leaves the ITV studios after appearing on 'This Morning' London, England - 28.01.11

Adele leaves the ITV studios after appearing on 'This Morning' London, England - 28.01.11

Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom - arrivals New York City, USA - 13.11.08

Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom - arrivals New York City, USA - 13.11.08

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.