The headline 'Adele marries Alan Carr' might sound confusing but, don't worry, it's not what you think. She's been ordained as a minister so that she can officiate the marriage of her best pal to his long-term partner - and she did it with true style.

Earlier this week 41-year-old Alan Carr revealed that he wed his partner of ten years Paul Drayton back in January, in a gorgeous ceremony which Adele was a key part of. She even got herself a set of regal looking priest robes to get herself into the mindset of minister of marriage.

'Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January', she told her Instagram followers. 'You know me any excuse to dress up...'

Alan opened up about the details on 'This Morning', revealing that she wasn't just the minister, she was also the wedding singer and owned the reception venue - her back garden at her Los Angeles property.

'[Adele] said: 'I want to do your special day. Let me do everything'. She got ordained and she married us', Alan said. 'She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever. She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life.'

Rumour has it that there were only four other guests in attendance with the pair choosing to keep their special day as private as possible. They also apparently spent their honeymoon in South America.

It may sound wild that people are getting their celebrity friends to officiate their marriage, but it's certainly not unheard of. Benedict Cumberbatch was the minister for his best friend Judge Rinder's wedding, and Ian McKellen presided over the marriage of Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell. Also Jonah Hill officiated Adam Levine's marriage to Behati Prinsloo.