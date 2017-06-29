Ahead of the final stretch of huge gigs that wrap up her massive world tour, Adele has shared a personal note with fans that seems to confirm those rumours that she may never tour again.

The 29 year old singer has been on the road for most of the last 15 months in support of her third album 25. The final gig on the tour – and what might turn out to be Adele’s last one ever – takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (July 2nd).

However, recent rumours have suggested that the star, who has a young son named Angelo at home who is due to start school in September, is strongly considering retiring from the live scene, or at least not performing again for several years. Now, those rumours have been strengthened with a handwritten the note that was shared by a fan Instagram account.

“So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end,” Adele began her letter. “We have taken this tour across UK + Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too.”

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!”

The huge gigs will mark the end of the massive tour, which has seen the singer perform to over 1.5 million fans around the world, taking in the prestigious Glastonbury Festival last summer.

“I’ve done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done.”

She added: “I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

“Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight, for now.”

