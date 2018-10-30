Superstar singer Adele has topped the richest British celebrity aged 30 or under for the third year in a row - despite barely working since she finished her world tour last summer. The Hello hitmaker knocked the One Direction boys off the top spot in 2016 and has been riding high ever since.

However, having now reached the age of 30, this will be her last year reigning supreme.

According to Heat magazine's 2018 rich list, Adele has increased her estimated wealth from £132million to £147.5million - despite keeping a low profile since the end of her Adele Live tour last year.

During 2017, the multi award-winning mum-of-one pocketed £9million from record sales, while the tour earned her a massive £42million.

Ed Sheeran has jumped to second place from third position in 2017. The 27-year old singer songwriter knocked Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe in to third place for the first time.

Ed’s wealth increased from £52million in 2017 to £94million thanks to the money from his third album ÷ and ticket sales from his £225million-grossing two-year world tour.

Much of 29-year-old Daniel Radcliffe’s £87million was amassed during his ten years playing schoolboy wizard Harry Potter.

Harry's fellow Hogwarts chums, Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Ruper Grint) came in at fifth and eleventh place respectively.

Emma's upfront fee of £2million for Beauty and the Beast, plus a share of the profits believed to be £10million have contributed to her estimated fortune of £55million.

Harry Styles is the wealthiest of his former 1D bandmates with £58million with Niall Horan at seven with £46million, Louis Tomlinson at eight with £44milion, Liam Payne, 25, at nine with £43million and Zayn Malik, 25, in tenth place with £37million.